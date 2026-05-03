FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem: Max Verstappen will be missed if he retires

FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem said that Formula 1 will continue to develop, even if Max Verstappen decides to retire after the end of the season, BTA reports. “If he leaves, we will miss him, but the sport will continue. So many stars and teams have come and gone, but Formula 1 always remains“, commented the president of the International Automobile Federation during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the new technical rules, which will come into force in 2026. The Dutchman believes that the changes will force drivers to make too many compromises on the track and even hinted that this could be his last season in the sport. During the five-week break in Formula 1, imposed after the canceled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the conflict in Iran, the FIA made changes to the engine regulations and discussed with the drivers possible improvements to the cars. However, the four-time world champion insists on even more serious changes.

“This is not enough to feel truly satisfied. I hope there will be really big changes next year“, said Max Verstappen.

Mohamed Ben Sulayem also revealed that he recently spoke with the Red Bull driver and according to him, Verstappen's words do not necessarily mean that he actually intends to leave the sport.

The FIA President also commented on the future of Christian Horner, who was released by Red Bull last summer after two decades at the helm of the team. "I speak to him regularly and I feel he will come back," Ben Sulayem said of Horner, who has led the team since his Formula 1 debut in 2005 and won eight drivers' titles.



The main race in Miami today will start earlier than planned due to expected heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the start time being 20:00 Bulgarian time.