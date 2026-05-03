Lionel Messi and Inter Miami lost to Orlando City after 3-goal lead

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami squandered a three-goal lead and suffered a dramatic 3-4 loss to Orlando City in a Major League Soccer match, reports BTA. The match was played on the 51st birthday of the club's co-owner David Beckham, and the hosts seemed on their way to a convincing victory after taking a 3-0 lead.

The big hero for the guests, however, turned out to be Martin Ojeda, who scored a hat-trick and led Orlando to a famous turnaround. The winning goal was scored by Tyrese Spicer in the third minute of added time. The loss ended Inter Miami's 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Lionel Messi scored a goal and made two assists in his 100th appearance for the club, but it wasn't enough to secure victory. Ian Frey and Telasco Segovia also scored for the hosts.

Orlando reduced their deficit before the break when Martin Ojeda scored in the 39th minute to make it 1-3. The Argentine scored his second goal in the 68th minute, and a little later missed a great opportunity to equalize after goalkeeper Dane St. Clair made a key save.

In the 78th minute, Ojeda completed his hat trick from the penalty spot and equalized the score, and in added time, Tyrese Spicer brought about a complete turnaround for the visitors.

Inter Miami still has four more matches to play before the MLS break due to the upcoming World Cup.