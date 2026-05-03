Porto is back No. 1 in Portugal

Porto officially won its 31st Primeira Liga title after a narrow 1-0 victory over Alverca at the “Estadio do Dragao“ stadium, BTA reports. The winning goal was scored by Jan Bednarek in the 40th minute, and the success brought Porto to 85 points — an unattainable asset for the pursuers Benfica and Sporting Lisbon two rounds before the end of the season.

The trophy is the club's first in four years and comes in Francesco Farioli's debut season at the helm of the team. The 37-year-old specialist was able to quickly return Porto to the top of Portuguese football.

A serious role in the revival of the club is also played by president André Villas-Boas, who years ago led Porto to a famous treble — title, cup and Europa League in 2011.

Meanwhile, Benfica, led by José Mourinho, finished 2-2 away at Famalicao. Second place is particularly painful for the “eagles”, as the team remained unbeaten in 32 league matches this season, but still failed to reach the title.