Vessela Lecheva believes that the legal saga with the Bulgarian Olympic Committee is nearing its end

The legal dispute surrounding the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, which lasted for more than a year, is nearing its end, announced Vessela Lecheva's legal team. The development comes after Stanka Zlateva, Belcho Goranov and Plamen Krastev withdrew their lawsuits against the decisions of the BOC General Assembly, held on March 19, 2025.

“The court panels are expected to issue final rulings, after which Vessela Lecheva and the members of the BOC Executive Bureau will be entered in the Commercial Register“, her team's official position states.

They added that these actions should end the more than year-long legal saga that has hampered the work of both the Olympic Committee and the new leadership.

According to the statement, the steps taken are aimed at restoring institutional stability and achieving greater unity in Bulgarian sport.

Vesela Lecheva thanked the members of the Executive Bureau for their support and consistency throughout the process. Her team assures that they will continue to promptly inform the sports community and the media about the next actions of the BOC management.