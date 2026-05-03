Nikola Tsolov attacks third consecutive major victory, but with a new hour in Miami

Nikola Tsolov will chase a third consecutive victory in Formula 2 during the main race in Miami. The race from the second round of the 2026 season starts at 16:25 Bulgarian time, reports gong.bg. Initially, the start was scheduled for 19:30, but the organizers decided to withdraw the program in both Formula 2 and Formula 1 due to the expected strong storms in Florida.

The race will be within 32 laps and will include one mandatory pit stop for tire change.

Kush Maini from the ART Grand Prix team, who won qualifying on Friday, will start from the first position. The Bulgarian will start from tenth on the grid, but enters the race with good confidence after his strong performance in the sprint.

Nikola Tsolov had a difficult start to the weekend due to technical problems that almost prevented him from participating in the only free practice session at the new Miami track. However, the Campos Racing driver managed to make the most of qualifying, finishing tenth, which secured him pole position for the sprint race under the reversed grid rule.