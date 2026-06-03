FIFA World Cup 2026: Group Stage Guide

Football fever has officially taken over North America! The 2026 World Cup is here and it's bigger than anything we've seen before.

With an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, the schedule is a true marathon of emotions.

As true football fans, we know that the group stage is where legends are born and where the “giants“ most often they slip.

Every Bulgarian casino updates and rearranges the odds for the top scorer and winner of the 2026 World Cup almost every hour.

Analyzing the official program, we see clashes that carry a huge historical charge. Let's dive into the details.

Opening salvo: Hosts under pressure

The opening days of the tournament focus on the three host nations, who must defend the honor of their continent.

Mexico vs. South Africa (June 11): This Group A match is a nostalgic rerun of the 2010 opening. Mexico enter as the absolute favorite, bolstered by the mythical atmosphere of the Azteca stadium - the only one in the world to have hosted three World Cup openings. History breathes here: it's where Pele was crowned in 1970 and where Maradona scored the “Goal of the Century” in 1986.

This Group A match is a nostalgic rerun of the 2010 opening. Mexico enter as the absolute favorite, bolstered by the mythical atmosphere of the Azteca stadium - the only one in the world to have hosted three World Cup openings. History breathes here: it's where Pele was crowned in 1970 and where Maradona scored the “Goal of the Century” in 1986. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 12): A historic moment in Toronto. Canada is playing its first home game of the World Cup. Although Bosnia is a tough opponent, the Maple Leafs, led by Alfonso Davis, are the favorites to win an emotional victory in front of their home crowd.

A historic moment in Toronto. Canada is playing its first home game of the World Cup. Although Bosnia is a tough opponent, the Maple Leafs, led by Alfonso Davis, are the favorites to win an emotional victory in front of their home crowd. USA vs. Paraguay (June 13): In Los Angeles, the United States' "golden generation" begins its campaign against an unpredictable Paraguay. The Americans are considered the favorites, but the Paraguayan defense is known for its ability to "lock" match and pull off a surprising draw.

Clash of the Titans: Who Will Dominate?

Mid-June offers us matches that could be finals in their own right.

Brazil vs. Morocco (June 14): The Group C match in is a real tactical dessert. The “Seleção“ are always favorites, but Morocco – the big sensation of 2022 – have the discipline to stop the Brazilian samba. Expect a spectacle.

The Group C match in is a real tactical dessert. The “Seleção“ are always favorites, but Morocco – the big sensation of 2022 – have the discipline to stop the Brazilian samba. Expect a spectacle. France vs. Senegal (June 16): we see the return of one of the greatest dramas in history – a repeat of the 2002 opening game. France, led by Kylian Mbappe, are the heavy favorites in Group I, but Senegal are always up for another feat.

we see the return of one of the greatest dramas in history – a repeat of the 2002 opening game. France, led by Kylian Mbappe, are the heavy favorites in Group I, but Senegal are always up for another feat. England vs. Croatia (June 17): The Group L clash is a modern classic. The Croatians, led by the eternal Luka Modric, are masters of the big games, but the “Three Lions“ have a depth in the squad that makes them favorites for the first place in the group.

Analysis of the favorites in the key groups

Date

Clash

Favorite

Why?

June 14

Netherlands – Japan

Netherlands

The experience of the “tulips“ against the speed of Japan.

June 15

Spain – Cape Verde

Spain

La Roja traditionally dominates the groups with possession.

June 15

Belgium – Egypt

Belgium

Despite the end of the “golden generation“, Belgium has more class than Salah and company.

June 17

Argentina – Algeria

Argentina

The world champions are the undisputed favorite.

June 17

Portugal – DR Congo

Portugal

The power of Cristiano Ronaldo and his successors is too great.

Analysis of the great powers: History, form and stars

To understand who the favorites are, we need to look at the “heavy artillery“ of world football.

Brazil – In search of “Hexa“

History: “Seleçao“ is the only nation to have won five titles, the last of which was in 2002.

“Seleçao“ is the only nation to have won five titles, the last of which was in 2002. Current form: After the disappointment in Qatar, Brazil have forged a new image with an extremely aggressive attack.

After the disappointment in Qatar, Brazil have forged a new image with an extremely aggressive attack. Stars on the pitch: Vinicius Junior is the new leader, whose speed will be key in the match against Morocco on June 14.

Vinicius Junior is the new leader, whose speed will be key in the match against Morocco on June 14. Prediction: They are the absolute favorites in their group.

France – The Mbappe Dynasty

History: Two-time champions (1998, 2018) who were on the verge of a third title in 2022.

Two-time champions (1998, 2018) who were on the verge of a third title in 2022. Current form: France have the deepest squad in the world and a near-inexhaustible pool of talent.

France have the deepest squad in the world and a near-inexhaustible pool of talent. Stars on the pitch: Kylian Mbappe remains the most dangerous weapon on the planet. Their first big test is against Senegal on June 16.

Germany – The Manschaft's revival

History: Four-time champions, known for their iron discipline in tournament matches.

Four-time champions, known for their iron discipline in tournament matches. Current form: After a few difficult years, Germany have found a new rhythm through a young and creative midfielder.

After a few difficult years, Germany have found a new rhythm through a young and creative midfielder. Stars on the pitch: Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are the driving forces of the team. They will aim to dominate against Curacao on June 14.

England – „Is it coming home?“

History: Their only title came in 1966, but in recent years they have consistently been among the semi-finalists.

Their only title came in 1966, but in recent years they have consistently been among the semi-finalists. Current form: The „Three Lions“ have a balanced team that combines physical strength with technical precision.

The „Three Lions“ have a balanced team that combines physical strength with technical precision. Stars on the pitch: Jude Bellingham is the heart of the midfield, and Harry Kane continues to be ruthless in front of goal. They face Croatia in the derby on June 17.

Argentina – Defending the trophy

History: Three-time champions, including defending champions from 2022.

Three-time champions, including defending champions from 2022. Current form: Argentina are playing with great confidence and tactical maturity under Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina are playing with great confidence and tactical maturity under Lionel Scaloni. Stars on the pitch: Even at the end of his career, Messi's presence is an inspiration, and Julián Álvarez is the future of attack. Their first group match is against Algeria on June 17.

Key matches and stadiums

The Azteca Stadium will make history on June 11 with the Mexico v South Africa match. Meanwhile, Canada will be looking for their first points against Bosnia in Toronto on June 12.

For fans of tactical competition, the Netherlands vs. Japan match on June 14 is a must-watch. On the same day, Turkey will face Australia in a battle for supremacy in Group D. Belgium will test Egypt's defense on June 15.

The 2026 World Cup is more than statistics and odds from your favorite bookmaker - these are 104 stories that will be told on the pitch. Whether you're rooting for Brazil, England or one of the hosts, get ready for a month of unrivalled football excitement.

Hidden lemons and potential surprises

The end of the group stage, on 18 June, will see matches that could turn the tables. Czech Republic vs. South Africa and Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina will be life-and-death battles for qualification.

The Uzbekistan vs. Colombia match is also extremely interesting - the Colombians are favourites, but the Asian debutant has nothing to lose.

The 2026 World Cup is more than statistics - these are 104 stories that will be told on the pitch.