Valio Antov remains in the Serie A rookie for another year

The rookie in the Italian football elite Monza extended the contract of the Bulgarian national team Valentin Antov until the summer of 2027, the club announced.

The 25-year-old defender returned to play at the end of May after knee surgery and prolonged treatment, coming on as a substitute in the decisive final rematch for promotion to Serie "A" against Catanzaro.

Due to the injury, Antov only recorded 20 minutes of play in two matches during the last campaign, but Monza decided to extend his contract for another season.

The Bulgarian international joined the club for 3.9 million euros from his native CSKA Sofia in July 2022, and has so far played a total of 21 matches for Monza.