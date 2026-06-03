The absurdities in the weightlifting do not stop: Stefan Botev registers a new federation

The madness in the native weightlifting continues in full force. The President of the Weightlifting Federation Stefan Botev and several other figures have registered a new governing body.

This is shown by a reference in the commercial register, as the "United Weightlifting Federation" was registered a few days ago - on May 29.

At the moment, the current federation is in complete lockdown and on the verge of bankruptcy, after on December 15 last year, Assen Zlatev was elected president in place of Botev by the General Assembly, but three complaints about his election blocked his registration. At the moment, only one remains - that of Plamen Bratoychev's club from Sliven.

Immediately after the election at the end of last year, Botev stated that he would not appeal the vote. However, at the moment, he is still at the helm of the federation, which prevents Zlatev from taking office, and the financial situation of the organization is quite difficult and the probability of bankruptcy is very high if an urgent solution is not reached and the federation begins to function.

The probability that Bulgaria will not send competitors to the World Championships in Ningbo in October is becoming increasingly high, not to mention the conditions for training weightlifters.

The Board of Directors of Botev's new federation also includes Sevdalin Marinov, Neno Terziyski, Neli Yankova, Plamen Bratoychev, Evgeni Tanev and Stanimir Valchev.