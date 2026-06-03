Argentine Pochettino did not deny that his people had spoken to Milan

The coach of the US national football team Mauricio Pochettino did not deny that his representatives had met with the Italian Milan.

The Argentine, whose contract with the US expires after the World Cup, was frank about the information that had emerged.

„We have friends in football, we have friends everywhere, and my representatives are working for me to try to find the best possible future. This is normal“, Pochettino commented at a press conference.

When asked if he had met with representatives of Milan, the coach answered „no“, but stressed that this did not mean that his entourage did not participate on his behalf. "For my representatives it might be possible because they have to do their job," added Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine insisted that this did not mean that his focus had already shifted away from the work he has ahead of him with the US national team, which also includes AC Milan striker Christian Pulisic.

"People who question my commitment are just trying to create a problem. We are focused on the World Cup," Pochettino assured.