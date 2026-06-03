Portugal coach sees Ronaldo at the 2030 World Cup

In an interview with "El Larguero", Portugal coach Roberto Martinez commented on the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo playing at the 2030 World Cup, when he will be 45 years old.

When asked specifically about this championship, the coach was categorical:

"He will fight for it. I think no one should doubt it, at least he has earned this right. Don't think that this is not a topic of discussion and conversation in the coaching staff, because we would like to be able to pass on Cristiano Ronaldo's example to all young footballers in Portugal," Martinez said.

The hosts of the 2030 World Cup will be the teams of Portugal, Spain and Morocco. As one of the organizers of the forum, the "sailors" will have the advantage of playing their group stage matches on home soil, as the tournament will also be held on Portuguese soil.