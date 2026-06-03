City rivals Sevilla and Betis in battle for Petar Stanic

The great rivalry in the Andalusian capital is also heating up on the transfer market. Sevilla and Betis are closely monitoring Ludogorets midfielder Petar Stanic, who has become one of the sensations on the European scene this season, reports Gol Digital.

The 24-year-old Serbian international has a current contract with the "eagles" until June 2028, and his market value, according to various sources, is estimated at around 3.5 million euros.

The financial advantage is on Betis' side

In the race for the attacking midfielder's signature, Betis seems to have an advantage. The sports management of the "green and white", led by Manu Fajardo, has greater financial freedom compared to their city rival. Sevilla has a very limited budget and must first free up funds from wages before they can attract new players. This difference in investment capacity could prove decisive when Ludogorets sets a price that matches the strong performances of their player.

Attacking midfielder with the indicators of a central striker

Stanić is attracting attention after a phenomenal season in the Europa League. The Serb topped the list of scorers in the group stage of the tournament with indicators atypical for an attacking midfielder. His breakthrough combines inclusions from the second position, a goal-scoring flair and a skill for combinatory play. This profile perfectly matches the type of young and promising player that both Sevilla and Betis are looking for in the market.

The player's contract with the Bulgarian club until 2028 gives Ludogorets a strong position in the negotiations. Without feeling an urgent need to sell, the team from Razgrad can wait for an offer that fully satisfies its financial requirements. None of the candidates believe that the operation will be easy. The room for negotiation is small, with the final price expected to exceed the initial estimate of 3.5 million euros.

Mendilibar's Olympiacos is also in the race

However, the competition is not limited to the Andalusian capital. Olympiacos, led by José Luis Mendilibar, has also joined the battle for the Serbian international. The Greek giant from Piraeus is active in the market and offers participation in European tournaments as a strong argument. Market sources claim that the club is ready to present a serious salary offer to attract one of the sensations of the European scene.

The outcome will depend on who will take the decisive step. Sevilla and Betis are closely following each other in a battle in which the "green and white" enter with the advantage of their better financial stability. From Greece, Olympiacos is lurking with a goat on an attractive project. Petar Stanić, the discovery of the European season, has become one of the most desirable names on the market, and his future promises to heat up the summer both in Heliopolis and in Nervion.