The coach of the men's national volleyball team Gianlorenzo Blenghini announced his chosen players, whom he will rely on for the first week of the League of Nations tournament, which will be held in Brazil.

The World Vice-Champion Bulgaria begins its participation on June 10 with a match against Belgium at 19:00 Bulgarian time. After that, the national team will play three more matches within the first tournament of the competition.

Bulgaria's schedule in the first week of the VNL is as follows:

June 10, 19:00: Bulgaria - Belgium

June 11, 22:30: Bulgaria - Iran

June 13, 21:30: Bulgaria - Argentina

June 14, 20:30: Bulgaria - Serbia

Bulgaria's lineup:

Spreaders: Simeon Nikolov, Stoil Palev

Diagonal: Venislav Antov

Receivers: Alexander Nikolov, Asparuh Asparuhov, Denislav Bardarov, Martin Atanasov, Jasmin Velichkov

Central blockers: Alex Grozdanov, Boris Nachev, Iliya Petkov, Preslav Petkov

Libero: Damyan Kolev, Rusi Zhelev