The coach of the men's national volleyball team Gianlorenzo Blenghini announced his chosen players, whom he will rely on for the first week of the League of Nations tournament, which will be held in Brazil.
The World Vice-Champion Bulgaria begins its participation on June 10 with a match against Belgium at 19:00 Bulgarian time. After that, the national team will play three more matches within the first tournament of the competition.
Bulgaria's schedule in the first week of the VNL is as follows:
June 10, 19:00: Bulgaria - Belgium
June 11, 22:30: Bulgaria - Iran
June 13, 21:30: Bulgaria - Argentina
June 14, 20:30: Bulgaria - Serbia
Bulgaria's lineup:
Spreaders: Simeon Nikolov, Stoil Palev
Diagonal: Venislav Antov
Receivers: Alexander Nikolov, Asparuh Asparuhov, Denislav Bardarov, Martin Atanasov, Jasmin Velichkov
Central blockers: Alex Grozdanov, Boris Nachev, Iliya Petkov, Preslav Petkov
Libero: Damyan Kolev, Rusi Zhelev