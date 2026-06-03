German champions Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Moroccan international Ismael Saibari, but a deal with his club PSV Eindhoven for a transfer to the Bavarian giants has not yet been reached, Dutch media report.

De Telegraaf reported that Saibari has agreed to move to Bayern, and the Bavarians' management wants to quickly finalize the midfielder's transfer to PSV.

According to reports, the transfer fee could reach a record 48 million euros for PSV.

The 25-year-old Saibari has been at PSV since 2020 and entered the first team in 2022. He was elected Player of the Year in the Eredivisie after PSV won a third consecutive title last season. season.

He has 29 caps for Morocco, scoring nine goals, won the Africa Cup of Nations this year after Senegal were disqualified from the final and is a member of the Moroccan squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Dutch media also report that Bayern are also interested in PSV right-back Serginho Dest, but there have been no talks yet about the US international.