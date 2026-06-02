Marta Kostyuk reached her first Roland Garros semi-final after success in the Ukrainian derby

Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk qualified for the semi-finals of "Roland Garros" for the first time.

In the quarter-finals, she defeated her compatriot Elina Svitolina 6:3, 6:2, 6:2, thus recording her 17th consecutive victory. In the semi-finals on Thursday, the 15th in the world ranking will meet Russian Mira Andreeva, whom she played in the final of the tournament in Madrid exactly a month ago.

Against the 7th seed Svitolina, Kostyuk started in an excellent way and led 3:0 in the game. The more experienced of the two Ukrainians, however, returned the break and reduced it to 3:4, but immediately after that, the 23-year-old Kostyuk made another break, which ensured her victory in the first set.

Svitolina, for whom this was her sixth quarterfinal at "Roland Garros", showed a better game in the second set. This time she led 3:0 in the game and after another break at the end of the set, closed it with 6:2.

The decisive third set began with five breaks in the first five games. Then Kostyuk held her serve to pull with 4:2 in the game and thus broke Svitolina's resistance.