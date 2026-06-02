Sofia Capital takes another step towards acquiring Levski

The new owner of Levski Atanas Bostandzhiev took another step towards the official acquisition of the club.

"Sofia Capital" has sent a message to the Commission for Protection of Competition regarding the acquisition of direct control over the football club Levski and indirect control over its subsidiaries "Georgi Asparuhov Stadium" and "Sport Marketing" EOOD.

On April 24, Nasko Sirakov gave a press conference at which he announced that the majority stake would pass into the hands of Atanas Bostandzhiev, previously known in Bulgaria mostly as the head of the London company "VTB Capital".

The Commission for the Protection of Competition has published an official statement, which states: "The Commission for the Protection of Competition /CPC/, on the basis of Art. 24, para. 1 of the Law on the Protection of Competition /LPC/, has received a notification, on which file No. CPC/457/2026 has been opened, informing the Commission of the intention of "Sofia Capital" AD (in the process of incorporation) ("Acquiring Entity"), acting through its founders Gemcorp Sub Holdings Limited, a company incorporated and existing under the laws of Abu Dhabi Global Market, United Arab Emirates, with registration number 0000023436 and Gemcorp Employment Services Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of England and Wales, with registration number 13305984, to implement a concentration by acquiring direct control over "Professional Football Club Levski" AD, UIC 121660936 ("Acquired Entity") and indirect control over its subsidiaries "Stadium Georgi Asparuhov" EAD, UIC 207690616 and "Sport Marketing" EOOD, UIC 204390231 within the meaning of Chapter V of the LPC."

"The commercial activities of the undertakings in question are:

- The Acquiring Undertaking was established for the purposes of the transaction. The economic group of the Acquiring Undertaking operates in the field of fund management, as well as investments and management of energy, infrastructure, oil and refinery projects;

- The Acquired Undertaking - participation in professional football championships in Bulgaria (First League), as well as in European club tournaments (UEFA qualifications and group stages), as well as sports-organizational and administrative activities.

The request is for the CPC to assess the concentration and to issue a decision based on the provisions of the LPC.

In this regard, pursuant to Art. 80, para. 2 of the LPC, any third party interested may submit information or express its written opinion regarding the transaction and the impact it may have on effective competition in the relevant market in the country.

The opinion should be filed with the registry of the CPC within seven days from the date of publication of this announcement (27.05.2026), and be supported by relevant evidence.

The announcement was prepared by the notifier, and the CPC reserves the right to issue a final decision after conducting a comprehensive assessment of the notified transaction," the text adds.