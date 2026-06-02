Arsenal prepares transfer move for Julian Alvarez

Arsenal is planning a serious transfer move. The club is actively involved in the fight for the signature of Argentine striker - Julian Alvarez.

\According to information from the authoritative Spanish publication "AS", the management of the London club intends to contact their colleagues from Atletico Madrid as soon as possible to discuss the parameters of a possible deal for the Argentine international.

The task of the "gunners" will not be easy, however, as serious interest in the goal scorer is also shown by European giants PSG and Barcelona. Potential candidates for his signature estimate the player's market value at around 150 million euros.

Despite the increased interest from abroad, the Madrid club's camp is demonstrating a firm position. The "Wanda Metropolitano" are adamant that they are fully relying on the Argentine's help for the next season and at this point have absolutely no intention of entering into negotiations with any club.

Atlético feel completely protected in this situation thanks to the buyout clause in Alvarez's contract, which amounts to a staggering 500 million euros. The Spanish leadership is adamant that they will not let the striker go unless the release clause in question is activated by one of the candidates.

During the past season, Julian recorded a solid performance on the home stage, taking part in 29 La Liga matches, in which he managed to score 8 goals and provide 4 assists.