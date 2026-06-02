Arsenal are planning to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Carnesecchi

Arsenal are interested in signing Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, according to Tutto Atalanta.

The 25-year-old Italian is expected to join in the summer. He is considered one of the most talented goalkeepers in Serie A.

Carnesecchi has been with Atalanta since July 2019. His contract runs until June 30, 2028.

In the 2025/26 season, the goalkeeper conceded 56 goals in 50 matches in all competitions, keeping 17 clean sheets.

The Transfermarkt portal estimates his transfer value at 30 million euros.