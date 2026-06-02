Gremio and Juventus in talks over permanent transfer of Brazilian Arthur Melo

Brazilian Gremio are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Arthur Melo permanently from Juventus.

The 29-year-old midfielder has revived his career during his loan spell at Gremio, and the two clubs have already started talks over a permanent transfer, Tuttosport reports.

Arthur Melo's contract with Juventus, where he was signed in 2020, has been renewed several times, but mainly as a financial maneuver to facilitate his sale.

Arthur has had loan spells at Liverpool, Fiorentina and Girona, but none of these teams exercised their purchase option and he has returned to Turin each summer.

His return to Gremio, where The Brazilian began his professional career in 2015, but changed everything and he rediscovered the form that made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.