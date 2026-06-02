Marco Silva has agreed with Benfica to succeed Mourinho

Marco Silva is very close to signing with Benfica. According to the “BBC” and “Daily Telegraph” in recent days, negotiations have progressed significantly and the Portuguese will return to his homeland to succeed Jose Mourinho, who is returning to Real Madrid.

Silva has a contract with Fulham until the end of the month, with the Londoners offering him a new contract, but according to some reports today, the 48-year-old specialist will inform the club management that he will not re-sign and will leave the “Cottages”.

Silva joined Fulham in July 2021 from Everton and returned the team to the Premier League in his first season, after the club was relegated to the Championship a year earlier. The “Cottages“ finished 11th in the top flight last season, level on points with Chelsea.