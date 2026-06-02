Switzerland Loses Embolo for World Cup

Rennes striker Breel Embolo did not travel with the Swiss team for the World Cup in the United States after his ESTA travel authorization was reconsidered, the Swiss Football Association said.

The Embolo issue comes after a Swiss court ruling related to an incident in Basel in 2018 took effect nine months ago. The Swiss was convicted in 2023 of making multiple threats and was given a suspended fine. The sentence was upheld on appeal after judges rejected his version of the incident.

Swiss media reported in April that Embolo had decided not to take the case to the Federal Court, making the decision final.

"Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team," the Swiss federation said in a statement.

"His ESTA authorization was approved as of this morning. However, at 10:30 a.m., we were informed that his ESTA application would be further processed. "We are currently in contact with the relevant authorities and we expect him to either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and then join the squad," the headquarters added.

A team spokesman, who was boarding the plane to Los Angeles, told Reuters that Switzerland had previously travelled to the United States to play against Mexico and the United States in June 2025, when Embolo was allowed into the country.

Switzerland is in Group B at the World Cup with co-hosts Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar. Their first match is on June 12 in Toronto against Canada.