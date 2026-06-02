Manchester United eyeing a left-back for over £50m

Manchester United are showing serious interest in Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, claims the authoritative publication “The Athletic”.

Such a transfer will not be easy at all, as “St. James' Park” will ask for a minimum of £50m for their player. At “Old Trafford” they have made the left-back area of their defense one of the priority areas, as there is a serious shortage of options there. During the last campaign, Luke Shaw played there as a priority, but the 30-year-old defender often suffers from injuries and needs stable competition. If necessary, Diogo Dalot or Nousair Mazraoui, whose main position is on the right, were used in this area.

It is for this reason that the “Red Devils” have taken on the task of taking a player on the left, with Lewis Hall among the most preferred options. “The Magpies” attracted the player from Chelsea for 33 million euros in the summer of 2024, and he is currently valued at around 35 million. Last campaign, he played 47 games, in which he recorded one goal and two assists. He performed very consistently and until recently it was believed that he had a very good chance of ending up in Thomas Tuchel's group for the World Cup this summer.