Iraola is already in Liverpool

The future manager of Liverpool, Andoni Iraola, arrived in the city of the Beatles today to sign his two-year contract with the club and replace Arne Slot, who was fired on Saturday.

The Basque arrived on a flight from San Sebastian and landed at "John Lennon" airport, after which he was immediately taken by van to the club's base of the Merseysiders.



Iraola already has a verbal agreement with Liverpool for the duration of the contract, which he himself insisted would be for two years, as well as to bring with him to "Anfield" his staff, with whom he also worked at Bournemouth - Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Sean Cooper and Tom Webber.



The 43-year-old specialist is expected to sign his contract this afternoon, after which Liverpool will officially present him as the new manager of the team. He is already actively working with sporting director Richard Hughes, whom he has known since Bournemouth, on the summer selection of the 20-time champion of England.