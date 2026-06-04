Lyubo Penev: Bulgaria can be united when it helps people in need

Lyubo Penev, who is fighting an insidious disease, sent a strong message on the occasion of the upcoming second "Match of Hope".

The charity match is on Saturday at 5:00 PM at the "Lazur" stadium in Burgas and will bring together sports legends, public figures and artists.

"I thank Stiliyan Petrov, the Municipality of Burgas and all the organizers and volunteers for the enormous work and dedication with which they make this charity match possible on June 6 at 5:00 PM, at the "Lazur" stadium in Burgas. Be at the stadium together with the football legends and support a cause that gives hope. Fill the stadium and show that Bulgaria can be united when helping people in need," shared El Goleador.