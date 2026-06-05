Manchester City defender Joszko Guardiola wants to play for Real Madrid. It became clear on Thursday that the Spanish giants have set their sights on the Croatian.



According to reports, agents have approached Madrid to sign the Manchester City defender, and the Spanish club is eager to do so.

The problem is that Manchester City have no intention of selling the 24-year-old.



Real Madrid are ready to pay a transfer fee, but do not intend to pay too much. Guardiola was acquired by Leipzig for €90m in 2023 and his contract expires in 2028, so the price tag shouldn't be that high. The player's desire to join Los Blancos could also lower the price, especially after manager Pep Guardiola's departure from City.