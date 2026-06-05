Hussem Tka has rejected an Israeli team.

As is known, the Tunisian midfielder is in Levski's sights, as his homeland noted that the "Blues" have already made an offer to the player and the chances of him arriving at "Gerena" are not small at all.

The 25-year-old football player can arrive at the "Georgi Asparuhov" stadium as a free agent after his contract with Esperance expires on June 30. It is already clear that the contract will not be renewed.

The football player wants a serious increase in his salary, which was denied by the club. Currently, Levski has the funds to cover the midfielder's requirements and it is not excluded that he will land at "Gerena".

"The Blues" want to strengthen themselves with a defensive midfielder, since Georgi Kostadinov ended his career and became the club's sports director, and Carlos Ohene left. Thus, Velasquez has three players who can act in this position - Akram Buras, Gasper Turdin and Assen Mitkov.