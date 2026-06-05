Qatari Sheikh Refuses to Buy Manchester United

Most media outlets on the Island are reporting that the Qatari group around Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, which three years ago made a serious attempt to gain full control of Manchester United, will not come up with a new offer.

The reason for these comments was a publication in the "SUN" newspaper, according to which the American owners from the Glazer family are again discussing a sale option.

We recall that in 2023, Sheikh Jassim was among the main contenders for the shares with a maximum offer of 5 billion pounds, but it was rejected then. Instead of a full sale, the Americans preferred the offer of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired nearly 27% of the shares and took over the operational management of the 20-time champions.

Currently, the "Red Devils" are showing improved financial indicators and making profits, with forecasts for even better results after the team's return to the Champions League. Despite the positive trend, however, there is still a serious disagreement within the Glazer family on the issue of the club's future - while Joel and Abraham, who are involved in the management, firmly refuse to part with their shares, the remaining family members insist on a final sale.

According to information from The Times, Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Chouman has fallen into the sphere of interests of Manchester United. The English club's management sees the 26-year-old French international as an ideal summer addition to their midfield, as he could play at "Old Trafford" alongside Ederson from Atalanta, whose transfer has already been agreed.

Chuameni is tied to the Spanish giants until June 30, 2028, after moving to the "Santiago Bernabeu" in July 2022.

During the past 2025/26 season, the defensive midfielder took part in 49 matches in all tournaments, in which he scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists. The player's market value is set at 75 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt.