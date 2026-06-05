Olympiacos signs Bulgarian volleyball international Martin Atanasov

The Greek volleyball city of Olympiacos has officially announced the signing of Bulgarian international Martin Atanasov.

„I am very happy and excited to be part of Olympiacos. I can't wait to meet my new teammates and join the team for the upcoming season. I always set big goals for myself – to develop as a player and as a person and, of course, to win titles. I will give my best to win everything in the new season! I will give everything for the club to win what it deserves. When I was younger, I always imagined playing for Olympiacos! Olympiacos is a big and historic club, in a beautiful city, with great tradition, history and amazing fans. I felt like this was the right time and it wasn't that hard for me to make the decision and take this step! I am very excited, I want to play in front of a full house, in an incredible atmosphere and celebrate victories with our fans.“, Atanasov commented on the club website.

The 29-year-old receiver, who became world vice-champion with Bulgaria last fall, most recently competed for Indonesian champion Presisi Bahayangkara, and before that, during the last campaign, he was part of the Italian Monza.

In his career, Atanasov, who is a junior at Levski, has also played for Dobrudzha, Turkish Tokat Belediye Plevnespor, Ziraat Bank and Galatasaray, German Friedrichshafen, French Chaumont and Russian Lokomotiv Novosibirsk.

Olympiacos, which has won a record 32 titles and 18 national cups in Greek men's club volleyball, is almost completely renewing its squad. Last season, the "red-and-white" They were left with the silver medals in the championship, and during the current campaign they were eliminated in the semifinals by the defending champion Panathinaikos, their big city rival.

Martin Atanasov is currently preparing with the Bulgarian national team for participation in the Nations League tournament.