UEFA to inspect Bulgarian Army Stadium: it will become clear whether CSKA will be able to play there

UEFA will inspect the Bulgarian Army Stadium at the end of the month regarding the possibility of CSKA hosting its debut Europa League home game at the reconstructed facility in Borisova Garden. On June 30 or July 1, the European headquarters will announce whether the army team will be able to play its first official match of the new season on its own field, reported „Tema Sport“.

The „Armiyata“ is being actively worked on six days a week, with construction and renovation activities progressing at an accelerated pace pace. This is also evident from the regular video reports published on social networks, which show tangible progress in all areas of the project. After its completion, the CSKA stadium will be the most modern sports facility in Bulgaria, and in terms of quality it will rank among the leading arenas in the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

The Reds triumphed with the Bulgarian Cup and secured a place in the first qualifying round of the Europa League. They will be placed in the draw, which will be held on June 16, and just a day later is the one for the second preliminary round, which CSKA has a serious chance of reaching. Especially if it hosts its first opponent in its new home, in front of full stands and an electrifying atmosphere.

The first matches of the opening round of the second most powerful European club tournament are scheduled for July 9, and the second legs - for July 16. The three preliminary rounds and the playoffs will be held in parallel with these in the Conference League, with elimination matches before the main stages to be played every Thursday until August 27.

If CSKA is eliminated from the Europa League, the team will continue its European participation in the Conference League. We recall that the army team played in the group stage of the debut edition of the third-strongest tournament in the 2021/22 season. That was the last time the Reds reached the main stage of a European club tournament. Interestingly, this happened after a season in which the team from Borisova Gradina had also secured the quota by winning the Bulgarian Cup.