Levski is about to make a serious impact on the market. The “Blues“ are negotiating with Dynamo Makhachkala for the team's star player – Hussem Mrezig. He was named by the fans of the Russian club as the number 1 player for the past season. Hussem is Algerian, and “Gerena“ hit the jackpot with two of his compatriots – Akram Bouras and Mazir Sula. The latter may have been born in France, but he does not hide his roots. Sula even played in Algeria, writes "Mach Telegraf".

Mrezig, who is a defensive midfielder, has played 37 games this season, scoring 3 goals. He also has 2 assists. One of his goals is golden - the one in the 2-0 victory over Ural in the play-off for survival in the Russian elite. He has also played 12 games for the Algerian national team. He has a contract with Dynamo until 2027 and is currently valued at 1.5 million euros. Mrezig knows Akram Bouras very well. The two have 41 games together on the field with the Belouizdad team and even became champions with this team.

Mrezig has two more Algerian titles to his name, as well as one Cup of the country. He is also the winner of the Arab Cup with the national team. According to acquaintances, Levski is about to introduce two midfielders this week and one of them could be Mrezig. The “Blues” have not given up on Houssem Tka from Tunisia either. Mrezig has a transfer to Vizela from Portugal, but he is not particularly successful, because he does not record a single minute on the field for this team.