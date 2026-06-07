Lyuboslav Penev thanks Stiliyan Petrov: Football has always been more than a game

The famous former football player and current coach Lyuboslav Penev thanks Stiliyan Petrov and his foundation for organizing the charity match "Match of Hope", BTA reported.

On Saturday, the World Stars team defeated the Bulgarian Legends team 4:3 in the show organized by Petrov's foundation, which took place at the "Lazur" stadium in Burgas

"I thank Stiliyan Petrov and the "Stiliyan Petrov" Foundation for the organization of this special "Match of Hope".

I thank all my colleagues, friends and football people who got involved and showed that when the cause is important, we are all one team.

I also thank the thousands of supporters for the support, respect and goodness they gave with their presence.

Football has always been more than a game. It unites people and gives hope," Penev commented on his Facebook profile.