The new owners of Levski, represented by businessman Atanas Bostandzhiev, registered the company “Sofia Capital” in Bulgaria, which will soon officially acquire the club, Sportal.bg reported.

This was done two days ago - on June 5, 2026. The number of shares is 25,000, each with a nominal value of one euro.

“Sofia Capital” is owned by two foreign companies - Gemcorp Sub Holdings Limited and Gemcorp Employment Services Limited, we read in the official documents. The first is registered in the UAE and holds 99% of the shares (24,750 shares), and the second is headquartered in the UK and owns 1% (250 shares).

The Bulgarian born in Provadia, Parvoleta Shtereva, was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of “Sofia Capital”. The Vice Chairman is the Brazilian born Felipe Berliner, who holds German citizenship. The Board of Directors is supplemented by Matthew Cherry - a citizen of Great Britain.

Here are details about the people who signed the creation of “Sofia Capital”:

Board of Directors: Parvoleta Shtereva (citizen of Great Britain) - Chairman and CEO, Felipe Berliner (born in Rio de Janeiro, citizen of Germany) - Deputy Chairman and Matthew Cherry (citizen of Great Britain).

Owners of Sofia Capital are:

Gemcorp Sub Holdings Limited (UAE) - 24,750 shares (99%) (directors Felipe Berliner, Parvoleta Shtereva and Atanas Bostandzhiev signed for and on behalf of the company);

and Gemcorp Employment Services Limited (Great Britain) - 250 shares (1%) (for and on behalf of the company, directors Felipe Berliner and Yuri Baidukov (a citizen of Canada) signed. Atanas Bostandzhiev owns over 25%, but not more than 50% of the company and has the rights to appoint or dismiss directors).