Paris Saint-Germain has no intention of parting with Vitinha and Joao Neves, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday, BTA reported.

The management of the European club champion of the last two seasons has taken a clear position amid rumors of Real Madrid's interest in the two midfielders.

Neves and Vitinha are categorically not for sale, they are certain in the Parisian club. The Portuguese internationals are considered a key part of PSG's project.

Neves and Vitinha have the main credit for the successes of Parisians in the last two campaigns, when they won two French titles, one French Cup, as well as two trophies in the Champions League, the European Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.