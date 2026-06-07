Alexander Zverev won Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev finally fulfilled his biggest dream — the German triumphed at “Roland Garros“ after defeating Flavio Cobolli in a spectacular final: 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:7(5), 6:1, bTV reported.

This is a victory that weighs heavily. Zverev went through a painful path before reaching the top — three lost Grand Slam finals (US Open 2020, “Roland Garros“ 2024, Australian Open 2025), doubts and pressure that often separate champions from legends. This time, however, he did not break.

The final against Cobolli in Paris was a true test of character — a five-set thriller in which Zverev showed strength and composure at the decisive moment.

In addition to the title, he also recorded a historic achievement: 45 victories at “Roland Garros“, which overtook David Ferrer and entered the top 10 of the Open era in this indicator.