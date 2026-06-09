FACTI readers believe that Spain will win the World Cup

There are two days left until the start of the World Cup, which for the first time in history will be held in three countries: the USA, Mexico and Canada.

FIFA has made another big change: instead of the usual 32 teams, 48 will participate in the competition. This means more matches and more emotions for football fans around the world.

FACTI asked its readers in a poll who is the big favorite to win the championship. One team stands out: Spain.

29% of voters believe that Spain will win the cup on July 19. Brazil is in second place, chosen by 18% of those who voted in the poll.

Germany and France each garner 9% of the vote. If you haven't voted, you can do so HERE.