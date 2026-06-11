Celtic's interim coach Martin O'Neill has been given a contract and appointed for another year on the touchline, the Scottish champions announced on Thursday. The experienced specialist from Northern Ireland's contract is for one season with the option to extend for another year.

O'Neill has a total of nine trophies with the "green and white" to date, with the last two won in the last month. In May, Celtic won a fifth consecutive Premier League title, as well as the Football Association Cup. O'Neill was then interim manager of the Glasgow team.

The Northern Irish coach also managed Celtic from 2000-2005, after which he was interim manager of the team in 2025 and 2026. Former Bulgarian national team captain Stiliyan Petrov played under Martin O'Neill in his first stint in charge of the "green and whites".

"Once again it is a great privilege to continue as Celtic manager. Last season will remain long in our memories and being part of this success has greatly whetted our appetite to work again for more days like this and to bring these moments to our supporters. Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the players and all the staff. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them. "I am also grateful to the Board of Directors for inviting me back and giving me this opportunity to work at the club," O'Neill, 74, told Celtic's official website.