Bulgaria dropped one place in the FIFA world rankings

The Bulgarian national football team dropped one position in the current edition of the FIFA world rankings and now occupies 87th place with an asset of 1271.68 points.

The team has lost 2.38 points compared to the previous ranking.

The drop comes after the two friendly matches that the "lions" played in recent days. In them, the Bulgarian selection lost 0:1 to Montenegro and ended in a 2:2 draw against Moldova.

The world champion Argentina returned to the top of the world rankings with 1877.27 points. European champions Spain climbed to second place with 1874.71 points, while the previous leader France dropped to third place with 1870.70 points.

Among Bulgaria's rivals in the upcoming edition of the Nations League, Iceland, which is 74th in the world with 1342.77 points, is in the lead.

Luxembourg is in 98th place with 1232.82 points and remains among the top 100 teams in the rankings. Estonia is in 127th place with an asset of 1130.64 points.