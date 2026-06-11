Juventus to part ways with CEO Damien Comolli

Juventus will part ways with CEO Damien Comolli, reports local authoritative journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The club's action is dictated by the new revolution at the "Bianconeri" after the tense few weeks within the Juventus structure. Luciano Spalletti is expected to retain his position as head coach.

"The Old Lady" finished as low as 6th in the final standings of Serie "A" and will play in the Europa League with Milan from September. There are also changes at the "Rossoneri", but they concern the entire management, including coach Max Allegri, who was fired.