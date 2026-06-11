Drama in China: Slovenia deceives European champion Poland in crazy match

Slovenia defeated Poland with a 3:2 game (27:25, 23:25, 26;24, 21:25, 19:17) in a match of the League of Nations tournament, which was held in China. The match lasted 2 hours and 37 minutes.

Fabio Solli's team recorded 7 blocks and 6 aces, while the 2023 European champions accounted for 11 blocks and 8 direct service points.

Above all for the Slovenians was Nik Mujanovic with 37 points (1 block, 2 aces), and Shen Klemen added 16 points (3 blocks, 2 aces). For Poland, which won the tournament last year, Bartosz Gomulka was the top scorer with 20 points (2 blocks, 2 aces).

This was the second consecutive victory for Slovenia, which occupies first place in the provisional standings with 4 points. The Poles are second with a loss and a win and also have 4 points.

In their next match, the Slovenians face Cuba, while the Poles will face Japan.