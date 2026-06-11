MMS and CSKA retain the 50:50 model in Sports Properties Bulgarian Army AD

MMS and CSKA confirmed the retention of the 50:50 model in "Sports Properties Bulgarian Army" AD. This became clear after the meeting between the Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov and the management of the football club CSKA.

During the conversation, issues related to the company's activities and the implementation of the project for the new "Bulgarian Army" stadium were discussed. The two sides outlined the necessary follow-up actions for the final formation of the legal framework that would guarantee the successful finalization of the project within the established deadlines. A common position was also expressed that maintaining the existing participation ratio in the company ensures the necessary balance between the state interest and the investors.

The participants in the meeting united around the understanding that the constructive dialogue between the two parties will continue for the successful completion of the project in the interest of Bulgarian football and the thousands of red supporters.