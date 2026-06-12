Canada prepares for its World Cup opening match tonight

Canada hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, in the first match of Group "B" of the World Cup.

The match is tonight at 10:00 PM Bulgarian time

A World Cup opening ceremony will be held on Canadian soil before the match.

The show will feature local stars, with Grammy winners expected to play a major role Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette (pictured), soul singer Alessia Cara, and R&B singer Jessie Reyes.

The program is scheduled to start at 8:40 p.m. Bulgarian time, and the game is at 10:00 p.m.