Virus takes Scott McTominay out of the England squad for the start of the World Cup

Due to an unexpected stomach virus, Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay missed his team's official training session.

As a strict preventive measure, the 29-year-old midfielder arrived completely separately from his teammates at the hotel where the selection is staying, reports BBC Sport in today's issue.

The team's medical staff decided to completely isolate him from the rest of the squad, and this is done solely as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of the infection. The exact severity of his illness has not yet been officially announced at this stage.

Scotland's first match of the tournament, which will be played on June 14, will be against the Haiti team. The team has been drawn in Group C, where they will face tough teams from Brazil and Morocco in the next rounds. McTominay's participation in the first match of the group stage remains completely uncertain at the moment.

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Source: topsport.bg