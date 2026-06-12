Four Bulgarian boxers will fight at the World Cup in China

Four boxers will defend the honor of the Bulgarian school at the World Cup in China. The third tournament of the prestigious circuit will be next week in the 6-million city of Guiyang.

The head coach of our national team - Joel Arate will lead three of our most prominent competitors. In the ring in the Chinese metropolis we will see the world vice-champion Rami Kiwan (75 kg.), the bronze medalist of the Liverpool championship and 5-time winner of the "Strandja" Cup Radoslav Rosenov (60 kg.) and the two-time European silver medalist for juniors and youth Kiril Borisov (+90 kg.). In the women's category, Bulgaria will be represented by Zlatislava Chukanova (51 kg). The two-time winner of the "Strandja" Cup will be led by coach Roman Tsvetkov.

The World Cup in Guiyang will be from June 15 to 21. This is the last stage of the prestigious circuit, which ends with final fights in the individual categories on November 25 – December 2 in Tashkent (Uzbekistan).