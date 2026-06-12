Martin Georgiev eventually ended up in Slavia

Martin Georgiev is Slavia's sixth new signing this summer, the club revealed. The 19-year-old defender's contract with the "whites" is for 3 seasons.

Until now, the youth international had been playing for Spartak Varna, and before that he was in Botev Plovdiv. Georgiev was born in Burgas and is 185 centimeters tall, has played 3 matches for Bulgaria under 21.

Earlier today, Botev Plovdiv loudly expressed its extreme disappointment with the lack of professionalism on the part of Georgiev, whose financial requirements were met, but despite this he did not appear at the club's base.

Slavia's players began training at the beginning of this week and will train in Sofia until June 21, after which they will leave for Bansko. On Wednesday, the "whites" presented Dimitar Burov, Umaro Balde, Ioan Bornosuzov, Ilian Antonov and Vladimir Miletic.