Bulgarian international Kristiyan Balov is now a Red Star player.

This afternoon, the winger signed a 4+1 year contract with the Serbian champion. Together with the Slavia youth player, the boss of the oldest capital club, Ventseslav Stefanov, was present at the initialing of the contract.

With the "Stars" Kiko will receive the number 8 jersey, once worn by the great legend Sinisa Mihajlovic. According to information from the Serbian media, the transfer fee is equal to three million euros.

Balov is a product of the Slavista school, having grown up at the "Stoyan Kotsev" complex. He made his debut for the team from "Ovcha Kupel" in 2024, and in the following two seasons he recorded over 50 matches with the white shirt. The 19-year-old from Sofia made his debut for the national team in the spring - against the Solomon Islands in Jakarta, where he scored his first goal, in the 10:2 victory.