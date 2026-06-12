Kylian Mbappe: I want to continue writing history, but above all to return with the World Cup trophy

Kylian Mbappe could become the all-time World Cup top scorer, but the France star said winning another title is far more important.

Mbappe has scored 12 goals at World Cups, four short of the record 16 goals scored by Germany's Miroslav Klose in four tournaments from 2002 to 2014.

The Real Madrid striker won the title with France in 2018 and was a finalist in 2022, scoring a hat-trick in the big match for the trophy against Argentina. Then the French team lost after a penalty shootout.

“Of course, I want to continue writing history. But above all, I want to return to France with the trophy“, commented Kylian Mbappe to M6 television. “If it means we win, I would be happy to be the first to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées“, continued the goal scorer.

The French team begins its participation in the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday with a match against Senegal, and Iraq and Norway are the other opponents in the group stage. “The Roosters“ are among the main favorites with many stars in the squad, among which, in addition to Mbappe, are his partners in attack Ousmane Dembele and Michael Oliseh.

Kylian Mbappe also said that a title in North America would be the best farewell for coach Didier Deschamps, who is retiring from the national team after 14 years.

“The best way to pay tribute to him is to win the World Cup, because he loves to win“, Mbappe said of Deschamps, who also won the World Cup as a player in 1998. “I hope he doesn't play again with another team. I will push him. I saw that there were talks about Italy. That would be terrible“, the striker added.