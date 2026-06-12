Lando Norris was the fastest in the second free practice session before the Formula 1 Catalan Grand Prix

McLaren's British driver Lando Norris set the fastest time in the second free practice session before the Formula 1 Catalan Grand Prix.

He set a time of 1:15.426, in an extremely tight battle he overtook his Mercedes compatriot George Russell by just nine thousandths. It was Russell who set the fastest time in the first free practice session earlier in the day.

Third was Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastre (Australia).

Fourth was Monegasque Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari, who was 0.373 seconds behind the leader.

Fifth in today's practice session was the leader in the drivers' standings, Kimi Antonelli (Italy, Mercedes), who complained to his team during the laps that he had a brake problem.