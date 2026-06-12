Grigor Dimitrov won the charity show against Stefanos Tsitsipas

The best Bulgarian tennis player - Grigor Dimitrov, won the charity match against Greece's number 1 men's player - Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 34-year-old from Haskovo and the 27-year-old Greek appeared in front of nearly 11,000 people in the capital's "Arena 8888" in a friendly match, which was organized by the "Grigor Dimitrov" Foundation. All proceeds from the match will be invested in projects for the development of Bulgarian children.

The Bulgarian won the first set, and Tsitsipas took the second part. This led to a championship tiebreak, in which Dimitrov prevailed 10:7. At the end of the tiebreak, Grigor and Stefanos gave their rackets to two of the children who were passing the balls, and the kids made several plays to the approving shouts and applause of the audience.

The show was entirely marked by banter and good humor, with the audience having fun with the performances of the two, who tried to play for the audience at every moment.

A funny moment happened during the first set. A person from the audience, who was behind Dimitrov, gave instructions loudly to the Bulgarian, who listened to him and this paid off for him, because he scored an ace. Grigor immediately turned to his native fan and congratulated him.

Grigor and Stefanos have 8 official matches, but the Bulgarian has only won 2 of them.

“I have always been a proud Bulgarian, thank you for sharing these moments with me. "Thank you for supporting my foundation, this event means a lot to me," Grisho told the fans. His opponent joked that the Bulgarian is the most beautiful in tennis and that's why he respects him a lot.

The President of Bulgaria - Iliana Yotova, attended the event and after the match presented cups to both players.