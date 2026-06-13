10.55 Formula 3, sprint for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
12.10 Porsche Supercup, qualification for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
13.00 Tennis, tournament in Stuttgart MAX Sport 3
13.00 Mountainbike: World Cup in Leogang, downhill, men Eurosport 2
13.30 Formula 1, third training session for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
15.00 Volleyball, Cuba – Slovenia MAX Sport 2
15.15 Formula 2, sprint for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
15.15 Mountain Bike: Leogang World Cup, downhill, women Eurosport 2
16.00 Tennis, tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch MAX Sport 1
16.00 Motorsports, 24 Hours of Le Mans, world championship Eurosport 1
16.15 Cycling: Tour de Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, seventh stage, men Eurosport 2
17.00 Formula 1, qualification for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3
20.00 Golf: PGA Tour, Canadian Open, third day Eurosport 2
21.00 Basketball, Tenerife – Barcelona Nova Sport
21.30 Volleyball, Bulgaria – Argentina MAX One
22.00 Qatar – Switzerland BNT 1, BNT 3 (SP)
00.00 Motorsport, 24 Hours of Le Mans, World Championship Eurosport 1
01.00 Brazil – Morocco BNT 1, BNT 3 (SP)
Sports on TV on Saturday (June 13)
Here's what we can watch today
Jun 13, 2026 07:57 66
10.55 Formula 3, sprint for the Barcelona Grand Prix Diema Sport 3