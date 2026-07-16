Arsenal set to sign Christos

Arsenal are set to sign one of the brightest talents in Greek football. Christos Tsolis, the winger for Belgian club Brugge, is on the verge of joining the Gunners, Sky Sports reports. The deal is valued at an impressive £34m - a fee that would set a new record for the Belgian Pro League.

After learning of the interest from the Premier League champions, 24-year-old Christos Tsolis had no hesitation - his only desire was to play at the Emirates. This transfer comes despite Arsenal's parallel efforts to sign Morgan Rodgers, which clearly shows the Londoners' ambitions to strengthen their attack.

After Leandro Trossar left Arsenal for Besiktas for £17m, manager Mikel Arteta needed fresh strength in the forward positions. Christos Tsolis appears to be the ideal replacement - young, dynamic and with impressive statistics from last season: 17 goals and 23 assists in 36 championship matches.

The former Norwich City player is distinguished by exceptional technique, speed and a flair for goal. Analysts are already finding striking similarities between him and Trossar, which further increases expectations for Arsenal's new signing.