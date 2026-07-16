Bayern Munich legends take over Portuguese side Estrela Amadora

According to the authoritative publication "Bild", three of the most iconic names in Bayern Munich's history - Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jan Sommer - have joined forces with a group of investors to take control of Estrela Amadora. Negotiations between the two parties are already at an advanced stage and it seems that the deal is a matter of time.

The new potential owners do not hide their lofty goals - they intend to turn Estrela Amadora into one of the leading eight teams in the Portuguese Primeira Liga. At the heart of their strategy is the development of young, promising talents who will be launched to the top of European football. The club will then look to make a profit by selling these rising stars to the big European stages.

In keeping with the new vision, Estrela Amadora have already made an impressive transfer, bringing in Croatian midfielder Lovro Zvonarek from Bayern Munich. The young talent is just the first in a series of promising players who will get a chance to shine under the new owners.